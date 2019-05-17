Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures

A Change.org petition to remake the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” is approaching 1 million signatures Friday.

The petition, titled “Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers” has 795,630 signatures as of 6:48 a.m. Friday.

The petition specifically calls out show writers D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, and claims the two have struggled when developing content of their own, and didn’t have material from the books written by George R.R Martin to fall back on.

“This series deserves a final season that makes sense,” the petition’s description read.

Despite a gaffe featuring a modern coffee cup in episode four, the final season of the HBO show has been incredibly popular for a cable drama. The first episode of the final season drew more than 17 million viewers.

The show’s finale airs Sunday. At this time, HBO has not yet responded to the petition.