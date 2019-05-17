Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Internet celebrity 'Grumpy Cat' has died

Grumpy cat
Owner Tabatha Bundesen holds Grumpy Cat, an Internet celebrity cat whose real name is Tardar Sauce, before a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants, Monday, Sept. 7, 2015, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Grumpy Cat, the frowny-faced feline that spawned a countless number of memes across the Internet, died Tuesday.

Her owners announced the sad news on social media Friday morning. A statement from the cat’s family read, “Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world –  even when times were tough.”

The cat has more than 8.1 million fans on Facebook, 2.4 million Instagram followers and 1.5 million followers on Twitter.

The statement said the cat died due to complications from a urinary tract infection. The cat, whose real name was “Tardar Sauce,” first went viral in 2012 shortly after her birth.

Her unique face was due to a combination of feline dwarfism and an underbite. The cat was 7 years old.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
