Internet celebrity ‘Grumpy Cat’ has died

Grumpy Cat, the frowny-faced feline that spawned a countless number of memes across the Internet, died Tuesday.

Her owners announced the sad news on social media Friday morning. A statement from the cat’s family read, “Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world – even when times were tough.”

Some days are grumpier than others… pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

The cat has more than 8.1 million fans on Facebook, 2.4 million Instagram followers and 1.5 million followers on Twitter.

The statement said the cat died due to complications from a urinary tract infection. The cat, whose real name was “Tardar Sauce,” first went viral in 2012 shortly after her birth.

Her unique face was due to a combination of feline dwarfism and an underbite. The cat was 7 years old.