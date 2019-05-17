Former students sue Ohio State University for alleged sexual abuse by former team doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Findings from an investigation into sexual abuse allegations involving a late Ohio State University team doctor say many students thought his behavior was an “open secret” within the athletic department.

The findings released Friday say at least 177 male students were sexually abused during nearly two decades by the team doctor who died in 2005.

The report says Dr. Richard Strauss sent letters in 1997 to administrators, including then-university president Gordon Gee as abuse allegations mounted.

He was fired as a doctor for athletic teams and at a student health center. But he was allowed to retire from a faculty position at the university and received emeritus status based on his longstanding service and commitment.

Investigators say more than 50 athletic department employees who were at the university during Strauss’ tenure confirmed the students’ accounts.

The claims span from 1979 to 1997 and involve athletes from at least 16 sports, plus Strauss’ work at the student health center and his off-campus clinic.

Strauss killed himself in 2005. No one has publicly defended him. His family has said they were shocked at the allegations.

Two lawsuits filed against Ohio State by dozens of plaintiffs allege school officials were aware of concerns about Strauss but didn’t stop him.

The university says the lawsuits are in mediation.

