Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike

FLORIDA (WFLA) – A Florida man was arrested Wednesday for shining a laser light at a sheriff’s helicopter.

Just after 9:30 p.m., the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office helicopter flew over the Palms at Riviera Dunes Apartment building when a laser was aimed into the cockpit.

The pilot quickly spotted three people on a balcony, one shining the laser.

“It’s obvious that some people don’t stop and think about just what can happen by doing that,” said MCSO spokesman Randy Warren.

Officials say when a laser pointer hits a windshield, the glass diffuses the light. It can temporarily blind the pilot, potentially hurt the pilot’s eyesight, and could put the crew in danger.

“Very dangerous, it’s a very irresponsible thing for anybody to do,” said Warren.

The pilot gave the location and within minutes, deputies arrived and 22-year-old Vladimir Altman was arrested.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2w1dBO7

Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike

Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike

11:39 pm
Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike's Peak Region

Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region

10:14 pm
Positive job outlook for 2019 college grads

Positive job outlook for 2019 college grads

10:14 pm
Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike
News

Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike

Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region
Covering Colorado

Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region

Positive job outlook for 2019 college grads
Covering Colorado

Positive job outlook for 2019 college grads

