F-16 crashes into California warehouse

CALIFORNIA (NBC News) – Twelve people, including a pilot, suffered minor injuries Thursday when an F-16 fighter plane crashed into a southern California warehouse.

A statement from the Air Force says the plane was conducting a training mission near March Air Reserve Base.

Preliminary information from military sources suggests the plane developed hydraulic problems.

The pilot declared an emergency and ejected shortly before the crash.

The jet was carrying ordinance, which prompted a hazardous materials response.

