Exhibit will honor history of Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO – An exhibit honoring Pueblo police through the decades is coming to the Pueblo Heritage Museum.

The exhibit will highlight the department’s early years, and includes a collection of police memorabilia so visitors can learn about officers from their beginnings.

“I think it is important for people to know where we came from,” said museum coordinator Spencer Little. “From the consolidation of the three Pueblos to the building of the first police department, just to see that whole journey the whole police department has went through along with our city.”

A public celebration for the exhibit will take place Sunday at the museum.