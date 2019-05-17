Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Exhibit will honor history of Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO – An exhibit honoring Pueblo police through the decades is coming to the Pueblo Heritage Museum.

The exhibit will highlight the department’s early years, and includes a collection of police memorabilia so visitors can learn about officers from their beginnings.

“I think it is important for people to know where we came from,” said museum coordinator Spencer Little. “From the consolidation of the three Pueblos to the building of the first police department, just to see that whole journey the whole police department has went through along with our city.”

A public celebration for the exhibit will take place Sunday at the museum.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike

Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike

11:39 pm
Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region

Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region

10:14 pm
Positive job outlook for 2019 college grads

Positive job outlook for 2019 college grads

10:14 pm
Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike
News

Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike

Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region
Covering Colorado

Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region

Positive job outlook for 2019 college grads
Covering Colorado

Positive job outlook for 2019 college grads

Scroll to top
Skip to content