Augusta, Georgia forces out strip clubs

GEORGIA (WAGT/NBC News) – Two historic strip clubs will soon be forced out of downtown Augusta, Georgia.

James “Whitey” Lester’s strip clubs, Discotheque Lounge and Vegas Show Girls, will remain open in the same location until his will is probated or until his license expires at the end of this year.

The Discotheque Lounge has been a fixture on Broad Street since the 1960s.

The city commission voted in February to not allow transfer of permits to Lester’s family upon his death.

“We decided after conversation that we would agree that there would be no strip clubs in the downtown Augusta area,” Commissioner Sean Frantom said.

While many don’t want the clubs downtown because of growth, commissioners say they don’t have to completely leave Augusta and could relocate to another part of the city.

“We’re becoming a travel destination city,” Frantom said. “People enjoy those. Major cities have them, so it’s one of those things that not everybody agrees with them or morally likes them but they are entertainment things.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Yw6mtJ