Pilot safely ejects before F-16 crash, 6 injured

RIVERSIDE, CA – An investigation is underway after a military fighter jet crashed Thursday afternoon east of Los Angeles.

The pilot of an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet suffered non-life-threatening injuries after ejecting from the plane before it crashed into a warehouse near March Air Reserve Base. Five people on the ground were also injured, but none of their injuries are serious.

Video from inside the warehouse shows debris everywhere.

A military spokesman says the plane was from March Air Reserve Base and was trying to land. Early reports suggest the plane developed hydraulic problems.

NBC News reports the pilot declared an emergency before ejecting.

The Los Angeles NBC affiliate reports the jet was carrying ordnance, which prompted a hazardous materials response.