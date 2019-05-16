Is your “Go Bag” ready?

Fire and flood season is here! We’re watching out for you with details on how you can be ready in case of an emergency.

Something you should have ready is a “Go Bag”, and keep it somewhere that’s easy to grab on your way out the door, like your kitchen or your garage. Some items to include are chargers, a first aid kit and your important documents!

In case your phone dies, you’ll also want to have your contacts written out.

You may only have minutes to get out of your home, so it’s crucial you have these items on hand. Your go bag doesn’t have to be big, but it should be thorough. Make sure you have the essentials to last for at least 72 hours like changes of clothes, prescriptions or items for your pets.

With our record snow pack this winter comes a high risk of floods and as we know, no matter our winter conditions, it’s always fire season in Colorado.

“It’s important to know and realize that even with an average fire season predicted we will respond to approximately 6,000 fires and will burn over 100,000 acres in Colorado,” said the Director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention Mike Morgan.

Today officials will hold a public meeting with important information to keep your family safe in case of an emergency. The meeting will also discuss geological hazards, flood mitigation and our flood and fire risk for the year.

It will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Gold Camp Elementary.