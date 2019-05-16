Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
I.M. Pei, architect who designed Louvre Pyramid, dies at 102

Louvre pyramid Paris
Glass pyramid and Louvre Museum, Paris, France. Designed by architect I.M. Pei, AP photo

NEW YORK (AP) — I.M. Pei, the globe-trotting architect who revived the Louvre museum in Paris with a giant glass pyramid and captured the spirit of rebellion at the multi-shaped Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the U.S., has died at age 102.

His death was confirmed Thursday by a spokesman at his New York architecture firm.

Pei’s works ranged from the trapezoidal addition to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., to the chiseled towers of the National Center of Atmospheric Research that blend in with the reddish mountains in Boulder, Colorado.

One of his first major projects was the Mile High Center in Denver, which was completed in 1954.

His buildings added elegance to landscapes worldwide with their powerful geometric shapes and grand spaces.

Among them are the striking steel and glass Bank of China skyscraper in Hong Kong and John F. Kennedy Memorial Library in Boston.

Associated Press

