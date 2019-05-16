A million miles and counting

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
DURHAM, NC – Dexter Mills says his 2000 Honda Accord has gone the extra mile, a million times over.

Mills is a self-employed vehicle inspector who travels across North Carolina to various shops and dealerships. He estimates he logs about 65,000 miles a year.

These days, it’s his car getting all the attention.

“It’s been absolutely phenomenal,” said Mills, who bought the car brand new. “I still average anywhere from 440 to 460 miles out of a tank of gas.”

The Accord became his primary work vehicle in 2006 after his wife purchased a new car.

“I’ve put a little over 800,000 miles on it myself,” said Mills, who recently hit 1 million miles while driving in Fayetteville.

“I pulled over when it got to 999,999, I took a picture and I started to drive and I’m waiting on the odometer to hit a million and it doesn’t, it stops there,” he laughs.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
