A million miles and counting

Mills is a self-employed vehicle inspector who travels across North Carolina to various shops and dealerships. He estimates he logs about 65,000 miles a year.

These days, it’s his car getting all the attention.

“It’s been absolutely phenomenal,” said Mills, who bought the car brand new. “I still average anywhere from 440 to 460 miles out of a tank of gas.”

The Accord became his primary work vehicle in 2006 after his wife purchased a new car.

“I’ve put a little over 800,000 miles on it myself,” said Mills, who recently hit 1 million miles while driving in Fayetteville.

“I pulled over when it got to 999,999, I took a picture and I started to drive and I’m waiting on the odometer to hit a million and it doesn’t, it stops there,” he laughs.

