Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say this year’s count of measles cases has surpassed 800, a growing tally that is already the nation’s highest in 25 years.

A total of 839 cases were reported as of last week. That’s the most since 1994, when 963 were reported for the entire year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the latest numbers Monday.

In all, 23 states have reported cases this year. The vast majority of illnesses have been in New York — most of them among unvaccinated people in Orthodox Jewish communities.

That pattern continued last week, with most of the 75 new cases coming from New York.

Measles was once common in the U.S. but gradually became rare after vaccination campaigns that started in the 1960s.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year

US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year

5:25 pm
Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson

Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson

4:51 pm
News 5 Investigates: Police chases and what’s at stake

News 5 Investigates: Police chases and what’s at stake

4:20 pm
US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year
News

US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year

Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson
News

Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson

News 5 Investigates: Police chases and what’s at stake
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Police chases and what’s at stake

Scroll to top
Skip to content