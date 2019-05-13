Swedish prosecutors reopen rape case against Julian Assange

STOCKHOLM (AP) – Swedish prosecutors are reopening a rape case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after he was removed from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

Eva-Marie Persson, Sweden’s deputy director of public prosecutions, told a news conference in Stockholm that “there is still a probable cause to suspect that Assange committed a rape.” She added: “It is my assessment that a new questioning of Assange is required.”

Prosecutors say they will seek the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange after he has served his 50-week prison term in Britain for jumping bail.

Eva-Marie Persson, Sweden’s deputy director of public prosecutions, told a news conference that “in order to execute the arrest warrant, the prosecutor will issue a so-called European arrest warrant.”

The Swedish move would leave Britain to decide whether to extradite Assange to Sweden or to the United States, where he is wanted for allegedly hacking into a Pentagon computer.

Julian Assange’s Swedish lawyer says he is “very surprised” by prosecutors’ decision and says his client is innocent.

Lawyer Per E. Samuelsen told Swedish broadcaster SVT: “I do not understand the Swedish prosecutor’s … reasoning for reopening a 10-year old case.”

WikiLeaks’ editor-in-chief says reopening the case against Assange “will give Julian a chance to clear his name.”

