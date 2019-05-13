Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Swedish prosecutors reopen rape case against Julian Assange

Julian Assange
FILE – In this May 19, 2017 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures to supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

STOCKHOLM (AP) – Swedish prosecutors are reopening a rape case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after he was removed from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

Eva-Marie Persson, Sweden’s deputy director of public prosecutions, told a news conference in Stockholm that “there is still a probable cause to suspect that Assange committed a rape.” She added: “It is my assessment that a new questioning of Assange is required.”

Prosecutors say they will seek the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange after he has served his 50-week prison term in Britain for jumping bail.

Eva-Marie Persson, Sweden’s deputy director of public prosecutions, told a news conference that “in order to execute the arrest warrant, the prosecutor will issue a so-called European arrest warrant.”

The Swedish move would leave Britain to decide whether to extradite Assange to Sweden or to the United States, where he is wanted for allegedly hacking into a Pentagon computer.

Julian Assange’s Swedish lawyer says he is “very surprised” by prosecutors’ decision and says his client is innocent.

Lawyer Per E. Samuelsen told Swedish broadcaster SVT: “I do not understand the Swedish prosecutor’s … reasoning for reopening a 10-year old case.”

WikiLeaks’ editor-in-chief says reopening the case against Assange “will give Julian a chance to clear his name.”

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Stocks sink as trade war escalates with China’s retaliatory tariffs

Stocks sink as trade war escalates with China’s retaliatory tariffs

7:54 am
Actress and singer Doris Day dies at 97

Actress and singer Doris Day dies at 97

7:08 am
Warm week with scattered thunderstorms today

Warm week with scattered thunderstorms today

6:31 am
Stocks sink as trade war escalates with China’s retaliatory tariffs
News

Stocks sink as trade war escalates with China’s retaliatory tariffs

Actress and singer Doris Day dies at 97
News

Actress and singer Doris Day dies at 97

Warm week with scattered thunderstorms today
Weather

Warm week with scattered thunderstorms today

Scroll to top
Skip to content