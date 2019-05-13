Missouri man accused of killing and mutilating cats he found on Craigslist

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Police say a Missouri man admitted to killing and mutilating several kittens and cats he found on Craigslist.

Kaine Louzader, 20, is facing two counts of animal abuse and is being held on a $50,000 bond following his arrest.

Police arrested him after they received a report about a man who dropped a dead cat out of a bag of water. Louzader admitted in a police interview that he had killed multiple cats since Jan. 1 and he would leave their bodies around his and his neighbor’s homes.

St. Charles County police Sgt. Jeff Ochs says Louzader told police he would scour Craigslist ads for free cats, then would take them home and stomp or strangle them. Police say he dismembered some cats before dumping their remains.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)