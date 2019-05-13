Let’s talk ticks: What’s the risk?

This increase in temperatures means tick season is on the way, but that doesn’t mean you should be afraid to get outside and enjoy the outdoors.

If you’re going to be outside and in heavily wooded areas layer up! Wearing pants, long sleeves and hats is smart if you think there might be ticks in the area.

The good news is some of the more concerning tick born diseases aren’t native to our area.

For example, you’ll only find Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Lyme Disease on the east coast. Our friends at UCHealth tell us they get two or less Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever cases in the entire state each year and they’ve never had a reported Lyme Disease case originate from Colorado.

However, it is possible to catch Colorado Tick Fever.

“The Colorado Tick Fever is probably one of the biggest,” said Dr. Ian Tullberg, Urgent Care Medical Director at UCHealth.

“You get some fevers, chills and body aches and pretty good fatigue,” said Dr. Tullberg when describing the symptoms of Colorado Tick Fever. “You don’t really feel well, kind of like the flu.”

Your pet could be at risk of ticks too! If you notice them scratching a lot or not being themselves, do a tick check.

Start at the head and work your way back.

If you find a tick on you or your pet, the best way to remove it is take tweezers, get as close to the skin as possible and use a gentle pressure to pull that tick out.

Of course if you have any of these symptoms, the best thing to do is go see a doctor.