A Quiet and Warm Week Ahead!

Tonight’s Forecast:

Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the 40s. Warmer on Monday as temperatures soar into the mid 70s for the Springs and lower 80s for Pueblo and the Eastern Plains. There is a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, but they will be confined to the mountains and Palmer Divide.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 75; Low – 45. Mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon thundershower.

PUEBLO: High – 80; Low – 44. Mostly sunny skies and warmer.

CANON CITY: High – 78; Low – 43. Partly Cloudy and mild.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 66; Low – 37. Mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon thundershower.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s; Low – 30s. Mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon thundershower.

PLAINS: High – 80s; Low – 40s. Mostly sunny skies and warmer.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Mostly sunny skies and warmer.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

We’re entering a period of extended warmth. The upcoming workweek will feature Colorado under a dominant ridge of high pressure, keeping all major storms out of our path until next weekend. That being said, there are some minor disturbances to watch for that will generate late day thundershowers in the mountains and higher terrain. Overall, the majority of I-25 eastward will experience warm weather and sunny conditions. The mountains face a chance for a late day shower nearly each day, while the I-25 corridor will see the clouds from the afternoon convection and maybe a sprinkle if one of them is strong enough to move out of the mountains.