President Trump to order grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft

WASHINGTON – Presidential Donald Trump is announcing the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the United States.

The decision comes after the catastrophic crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet, killing more than 150 people onboard.

Canada joined much of the world in barring the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet from its airspace on Wednesday, saying satellite tracking data shows possible but unproven similarities between the Ethiopian Airliner crash that killed 157 people and a previous crash involving the model five months ago.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has said it doesn’t have any data to show the jets are unsafe and should be grounded.

While aviation experts warn against drawing conclusions until more information emerges from the investigation, more than 40 countries – including the entire European Union – have suspended flights by the Max 8 or barred it from their airspace. China also ordered its airlines to ground the planes – they had 96 Max 8 jets in service, more than one-fourth of the approximately 370 Max jets in circulation.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)