Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS – The arrival of a strong storm system expected to bring high winds and heavy snows to Colorado has forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights in and out of Denver and Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Airport flight status shows many canceled flights from United, all of Frontier airlines flights into the airport are canceled, and as of right now flights from American Airlines show as being on-time.

Denver International Airport as of 7:14 a.m. shows only four departures and four scheduled for today.

Check your flight status before leaving for the airport.

