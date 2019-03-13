Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS – The arrival of a strong storm system expected to bring high winds and heavy snows to Colorado has forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights in and out of Denver and Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Airport flight status shows many canceled flights from United, all of Frontier airlines flights into the airport are canceled, and as of right now flights from American Airlines show as being on-time.

Denver International Airport as of 7:14 a.m. shows only four departures and four scheduled for today.

Check your flight status before leaving for the airport.

Colorado Springs Airport  | Denver International Airport

 

Follow our coverage throughout the day on the KOAA Facebook PageKOAA Twitter page andKOAA Instagram page.

RELATED:

Latest First Alert 5 Forecast | Weather Closings and Delays

Download the First Alert 5 Weather App | Download the News5 App

News5 Livestream | Drive the Doppler | Sky Cam Network | Traffic Incident Map

Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
More News
Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport

Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport

7:22 am
More than 900 affected by power outage in Colorado Springs

More than 900 affected by power outage in Colorado Springs

6:32 am
LIST: Road conditions across the region

LIST: Road conditions across the region

6:25 am
Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport
News

Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport

More than 900 affected by power outage in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

More than 900 affected by power outage in Colorado Springs

LIST: Road conditions across the region
Covering Colorado

LIST: Road conditions across the region

Scroll to top
Skip to content