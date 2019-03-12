Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday

We want to get you set for what is headed our way tomorrow. One of the big things coming is the wind!

We are expecting a mixed bag of wind, rain and snow. Even if we just get a little bit of snow, that’s troublesome when mixed with the wind. Drifting and visibility will be the big issues for your commute tomorrow. Even without the snow, wind in itself is a danger.

We all know how destructive it can be. Just think back to January of 2017 when hurricane like winds rocked Southern Colorado nearing speeds of 100 miles per hour. Now Wednesday’s winds will not reach that, but they won’t be far off.

Another thing to look out for is that ice. This weekend should be nice, but we’ve been seeing a lot of cold temperatures with not much a of a break. If you are headed out El Paso County Search and Rescue is warning to be on the lookout for that danger.

“The recent snows, the amounts we’ve been having from one week to the next by the time one melts, and turns into water, and makes ice on the trails you get more snow that piles on and you don’t see that ice,” says Theresa Burgess with El Paso County Search and Rescue.

As you head out tomorrow be prepared. Make sure you have some extra food and water in your car and of course some extra blankets and batteries for safety.