U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States is withdrawing the last of its staff from its embassy in Venezuela, citing the deteriorating situation.

Pompeo announced the decision late Monday as Venezuela struggles to restore electricity following four days of blackouts around the country and a deepening political crisis. Pompeo says the remaining diplomats in Venezuela will be removed by the end of the week.

The U.S. has led an international effort to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro and replace him with opposition leader Juan Guaido, who vows to hold new a presidential election.

Guaido is backed by some 50 countries, while Maduro maintains support from countries such as China, Russia and Cuba, which Pompeo has criticized.

Pompeo says Cuba and Russia are directly responsible for the suffering of the Venezuelan people.

He says that Cuba is the “true imperialist power” in Venezuela. Cuba has made the same accusation against the United States, alleging that the U.S. is after Venezuela’s oil.

But Pompeo told reporters at the State Department on Monday that the U.S. is interested only in the welfare of the Venezuelan people. Pompeo also rejected allegations that the U.S. is responsible for crippling power outages that have hit Venezuela since Thursday.

