Rock thrown from overpass kills Texas woman

(KCEN) A Waco, Texas family is mourning the death of a mother after she was hit and killed when a rock was thrown from a Temple overpass.

33-year-old Kaila Flores was killed Saturday when a rock crashed through the windshield of a vehicle her boyfriend was driving as she sat in the passenger’s seat, police said.

Chris Rodriguez said he and Flores were driving back from Austin along I-35, with Flores’ three children in the back seat, when a rock larger than a football flew through the windshield from the railroad overpass in Temple.

Rodriguez said he pulled the car over as soon as he could and started CPR on Flores with the help of a good Samaritan who also pulled over. Rodriguez said his girlfriend made it to the hospital alive, but passed away Sunday morning.

“I want to know the why. What was the reason for it? Was it just enjoyment? What do you get out of hurting an innocent person for no reason?” he said.

