New YMCA to open at First & Main this Saturday

A brand new YMCA will open its doors this week at First and Main in Colorado Springs.

“With a growing population on the east side of Colorado Springs there was a big void in services for families, for seniors, for young people,” said Boyd Williams President and CEO.

Boasting a kids area, countless workout classes and the newest technology in fitness and health, the First and Main Y has something for the whole family. Even more important to staff is making these amenities available to everyone.

“We’ve never turned anybody away,” continued Williams. “We make it affordable regardless of your income.”

They’ve provided over $10,000 in assistance already to over 300 members.

“What the Y really stands for is community,” added Williams. “It brings people together from all walks of life, all income levels, all backgrounds, under one roof.”

They offer assistance for membership, foster families and active duty military families.

“This offers the spouse that is still stationed here to be able to work on themselves and take care of themselves while they put their kiddos in learn and play for 2 1/2 hours,” added Shannon Bertram District Executive Director.

The grand opening for that new YMCA will happen this Saturday at 10 a.m. It’s located at 3035 New Center Point near the Cinemark Theater.