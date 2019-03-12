Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Honda recalling over one million vehicles

USA – Honda is recalling about 1.2 million older model vehicles to replace defective Takata airbags on the driver’s side.

The vehicles involved in the recall were previously repaired using specific Takata airbags with a moisture absorbing chemical thought to be safe.

The recall involves certain Honda and Acura models from 2001 to 2016.

Honda became aware of the issue after an airbag inflator ruptured in an older model Honda Odyssey crash and injured the driver’s arm.

Owners can expect notification in the mail in early April.

Honda will offer free loaner cars while recalled vehicles are being repaired.

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
More News
Honda recalling over one million vehicles

Honda recalling over one million vehicles

12:34 pm
Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche

Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche

12:03 pm
Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme

Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme

11:33 am
Honda recalling over one million vehicles
News

Honda recalling over one million vehicles

Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche
Covering Colorado

Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche

Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme
News

Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme

Scroll to top
Skip to content