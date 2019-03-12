Honda recalling over one million vehicles

USA – Honda is recalling about 1.2 million older model vehicles to replace defective Takata airbags on the driver’s side.

The vehicles involved in the recall were previously repaired using specific Takata airbags with a moisture absorbing chemical thought to be safe.

The recall involves certain Honda and Acura models from 2001 to 2016.

Honda became aware of the issue after an airbag inflator ruptured in an older model Honda Odyssey crash and injured the driver’s arm.

Owners can expect notification in the mail in early April.

Honda will offer free loaner cars while recalled vehicles are being repaired.