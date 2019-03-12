Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme

BOSTON – Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin have been charged along with at least 40 other people Tuesday in a scheme where wealthy parents bribed college coaches and insiders at testing centers to help their children get into some of the most elite schools in the county, prosecutors said.

“These parents are a catalog of wealth and privilege,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in announcing the $25 million federal bribery case.

The racketeering conspiracy charges were brought against several athletic coaches at schools including Wake Forest, Stanford, Georgetown, the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles.

Lelling said it was the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.

A former Yale soccer coach pleaded guilty and helped build the case against others.

Prosecutors said parents paid admissions consultants from 2011 through last month to bribe them to label their children as recruited athletes, to alter test scores and to have others take online classes to boost their kid’s chances of getting into schools.

“For every student admitted through fraud, an honest and genuinely talented student was rejected,” Lelling said.

Loughlin played in the ABC sitcom “Full House,” and Huffman stared in ABC’s “Desperate Housewives.” Both women were charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Court documents said Huffman paid $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation, so her daughter could participate in the college entrance cheating scam.

Representatives for Huffman and Loughlin did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)