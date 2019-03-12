External manager chosen for struggling Pueblo middle schools

PUEBLO – A Florida-based company will manage two academically-underperforming middle schools. The Pueblo City Schools Superintendent and Board of Education unanimously agreed on MGT Consulting, in collaboration with the University of Virginia, as the External Management Organization of choice for Risley International Academy and Heroes Middle School, beginning with the 2019-20 school year.

The State Board of Education ordered D-60 to contract with an external management team after both schools failed to demonstrate significant improvements during their eight years on the so-called “accountability clock.” In January, only one applicant had applied and a team of stakeholders rejected their bid, citing numerous concerns. The state granted a 60-day extension to solicit other bidders and D-60 received six bids, eventually narrowed down to two finalists prior to Tuesday night’s decision.

The State Board of Education will meet in April and decide whether MGT and UVA are qualified and appropriate external managers, and if approved, a four-year contract will be drawn and the new external managers would take over all operational aspects of the two schools in August.