CDOT crews preparing for Wednesday storm

COLORADO SPRINGS- With blizzard predicted for parts of southern Colorado on Wednesday, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews spent Tuesday preparing for the storm.

‘If you don’t need to be out, don’t be out,’ said CDOT Maintenance Manager Brad Bauer, ‘it’s going to be a rough weather day, it’s going to be cold it’s going to be a lot of wind and snow and it just might not be a good idea to be out.’

Bauer adds the wind is what’s making this storm tricky.

Depending on the path of the storm, some major roadways could shut down come Wednesday.

‘It’s a good possibility, our primary focus during these big storms is public safety and if we feel that the roads are impassable we will close them down,’ said Bauer.