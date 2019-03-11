Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pueblo Police say response times are improving

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department says emergency response times are improving.

A report just released compares statistics from 2017 to 2018 and shows, on average, there are improvements across the board from high priority calls to low priority calls. Times cut range anywhere from a few seconds to 15 minutes, depending on the call.

Police Chief Troy Davenport says he believes these improvements are just the beginning, “I think we will continue to see things move in a good direction, because most of what you are seeing here doesn’t account for the public safety sales tax officers that were put on as a result of 2B.”

Chief Davenport says one of his goals for response times in the future is to average 10 minutes or less for priority one calls, which are those life or death emergencies.

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty has worked as a news producer for KOAA-TV for 10 years.
More News
Team manager honored for his work

Team manager honored for his work

5:56 pm
Colorado Springs doctor faces felony drug charges

Colorado Springs doctor faces felony drug charges

5:28 pm
Pueblo Police say response times are improving

Pueblo Police say response times are improving

5:26 pm
Team manager honored for his work
Covering Colorado

Team manager honored for his work

Colorado Springs doctor faces felony drug charges
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs doctor faces felony drug charges

Pueblo Police say response times are improving
News

Pueblo Police say response times are improving

Scroll to top
Skip to content