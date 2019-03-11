Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jaguar that attacked woman who crossed barrier will not be euthanized

(KPNX) Arizona’s Wildlife World Zoo Aquarium & Safari Park says the female jaguar that injured a woman Saturday will not be euthanized.

The incident at the zoo in Litchfield Park immediately sparked concerns on social media for the jaguar’s fate, with many worried this story would not end well for the animal.

The woman was taken to a hospital Saturday following the incident. First responders from Rural Metro said she was attempting to take a selfie near the fence of the jaguar enclosure when the big cat reached out and attacked her arm.

In a statement, the zoo said witnesses reported the woman had crossed a barrier to get the photo.

“Please understand why barriers are put in place,” the zoo tweeted.

The zoo said the animal was never out of her enclosure and the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. Video from the scene showed the woman had at least one very deep laceration on her arm.

