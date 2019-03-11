IHOP will be giving away free pancakes for charity

COLORADO SPRINGS – Head to IHOP for a free short stack and a chance to help children battling critical illnesses Tuesday.

Restaurants from coast to coast are participating in IHOP’s Free Pancake Day- Flip it Forward for Kids.

Tuesday, March 12th, IHOP will be giving away free pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. aiming to raise $4 million for its charity partners including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

A big reason behind the fundraiser is a 6-year-old boy named Brody Simoncini.

Born with a rare abdominal wall defect, Simoncini underwent multiple life-saving operations over the course of five years, including open heart surgery and an induced coma.

For the first few years of his life, he was on a feeding tube and required therapy to learn to eat on his own. Oreo cookies were the first solid food Simoncini was able to enjoy with his family which inspired him in more ways than one.

Simoncini won the 2019 IHOP Kid Chef Competition with his ‘Oreo Oh My Goodness’ pancake creation. His winning pancake combination is available in IHOP restaurants through April 14th.

Each guest is limited to one short stack on Free Pancake Day.