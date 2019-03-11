19 month old killed in I-25 crash

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado State Patrol says a child who died in a three car crash on I-25 between S. Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway was only 19 months old.

Troopers say a 2008 Chevy Tahoe and a 2015 Subaru WRX were driving northbound in the left lane when the driver of the Subaru passed the Tahoe using the right lane. When the Subaru tried to move back into the right lane, the vehicles collided and the Subaru began spinning. The Subaru went off of the road, across the center median, and crashed into a 2014 Toyota Tundra that was traveling southbound. The impact caused the Toyota to spin into the center median and then roll over on its side.

The driver of the Subaru, 23-year-old Jasmine Alderete of Colorado Springs, suffered serious injuries. A 19 month old victim was properly restrained in a rear-facing child seat, but died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe was identified as 25-year-old Jacob Osman of Colorado Springs. He was not hurt.

38-year-old Claudia Roper was driving the Toyota. She suffered serious injuries. Her passenger, 17-year-old Daniel Roper, suffered minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not thought to have been factors in this crash.