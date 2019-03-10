Why do we have daylight savings time?

USA – We may be sacrificing an extra hour of sleep but it may be worth it to see the sun stay in the sky a little longer than usual now.

The official sunset time in Colorado Springs is around 7 p.m. since it is that time of year again, to spring forward our clocks.

Sunday, March 10 is Daylight Savings Time. At 2 a.m. clocks jumped forward an hour, causing everyone to lose an hour of sleep for the 101st year in a row.

The practice of springing the clocks forward started in March of 1918 during World War I as a way to conserve coal.

But, it became federal law in 1966 for 48 out of 50 states. Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states that do not observe daylight savings time.

However, Florida could soon be joining the short list of states that do not spring their clocks forward. State lawmakers introduced a bill to make it happen but it is still awaiting congressional approval.

A similar bill was introduced in the Colorado legislature this session but it quickly died in a committee hearing.