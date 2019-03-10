Barbie turns 60

(NBC News) Barbie is celebrating a major birthday.

The iconic doll is turning 60 years old.

Barbie made her debut in 1959, and she’s still a cover girl. Her legacy is currently highlighted in Pop Insider magazine.

“She is huge influence on society and pop culture in general,” says Pop Insider’s Jackie Breyer.

Barbie has donned a number of looks over the past six decades, and also drawn criticism for a lack of diversity. Only in recent years has Mattel started including more hair textures, skin tones and body types.

Hulu’s documentary “Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie” explored some of these changes, and how a doll can be so much more than a toy by spurring conversations about feminism and girls’ self esteem.

Mattel says Barbie’s now meeting the challenge, as the most diverse doll line on the market.

A new collection of role model Barbies is also on the way based on real women with inspiring stories.

“Barbie really, truly has been a canvas continues to reflect society and the culture that people see around them,” says Mattel’s Marissa Beck.

Read more: https://on.today.com/2NRaHU7