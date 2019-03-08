Video shows deadly police shooting in Little Rock

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
ARKANSAS (KARK/NBC News) – Police in Little Rock, Arkansas have released video showing a deadly confrontation between a suspected car thief and one of their officers.

Little Rock police say on February 22nd Bradley Blackshire had been pulled over driving a stolen car.

He at first stopped, but when Officer Charles Starks got out of his patrol car, police said Blackshire then accelerated and hit him. Police say as Officer Starks was hit, he fired his gun several times through the windshield, fatally wounding Blackshire.

Blackshire’s family was shown the video before it was released publicly.

The Chief of Police stated, “We have released this video so that we can be accountable, clear, and transparent to the people of Little Rock.”

