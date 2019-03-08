SpaceX capsule splashes down after first mission

(NBC News) The SpaceX capsule that will soon carry astronauts to the International Space Station completed its first mission Friday.

The Crew Dragon capsule undocked from the ISS early Friday morning, then splashed down into the Atlantic Ocean several hours later.

“This is an amazing achievement in American history,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said from the space agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “These are all capabilities that are leading to a day where we are launching American astronauts on American rockets from American soil.”

The spacecraft is the first built capsule capable of carrying a crew to visit the space station. It was launched in an unmanned test flight March 2nd.

The Crew Dragon will eventually carry up to seven crew members on each flight.

