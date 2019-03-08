Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Smollett indicted on 16 counts stemming from reported attack

Jussie Smollett (NBC)
Jussie Smollett (NBC)

CHICAGO (AP) — A grand jury in Chicago has indicted “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men in Chicago who shouted racial and homophobic slurs.

The Cook County grand jury indictment filed Thursday charges him with falsely reporting an offense.

Smollett was charged on Feb. 20 with one count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.

Smollett, who is black and gay, told police in late January that he was attacked by two men in downtown Chicago who wrapped a rope around his neck.

Police say Smollett recruited two men to stage the attack because he was upset with his pay on the Fox show. Smollett has denied playing a role in the attack.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police want help finding two wanted men

Police want help finding two wanted men

4:46 pm
Historic post office mural to be placed on stamp

Historic post office mural to be placed on stamp

4:41 pm
Weather pattern creates hidden dangers outdoors

Weather pattern creates hidden dangers outdoors

4:37 pm
Police want help finding two wanted men
Covering Colorado

Police want help finding two wanted men

Historic post office mural to be placed on stamp
Covering Colorado

Historic post office mural to be placed on stamp

Weather pattern creates hidden dangers outdoors
Covering Colorado

Weather pattern creates hidden dangers outdoors

Scroll to top
Skip to content