Pres. Trump tours tornado damage

(NBC News) President Trump traveled to Georgia and Alabama Friday to survey the damage left by a string of deadly tornadoes.

After touring the strike zone from the air, the president got an up close look at the devastation on the ground.

His visit included time with first responders and family members of the 23 people killed in the storm.

The most powerful twister, an EF-4 with estimated winds of 170-miles-an-hour, cut a path a mile wide and almost 70 miles long.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2NQzCap

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
