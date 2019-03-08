Man accused in Closs kidnapping will plead guilty

(KARE/NBC News) Jake Patterson, the man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and murdering her parents, says he will plead guilty in a long and detailed letter sent to KARE reporter Lou Raguse.

Patterson is currently jailed while awaiting trial.

In the letter he says he plans to plead guilty, and says he doesn’t want Jayme’s family to worry about a trial. He writes that he never returned to Barron after the kidnapping, and that he only followed the news of Jayme’s disappearance through news updates on his phone.

When asked when he realized he was capable of doing something like this, he replied, “This was mostly on impulse. I don’t think like a serial killer.”

