Luncheon raises awareness about HIV/AIDS among women

COLORADO SPRINGS – Raising awareness about HIV and AIDS among women was the focus of a luncheon at the Antlers Hotel in Colorado Springs on Friday.

Colorado Health Network hosted the event.

Organizers say women can sometimes be overlooked when it comes to outreach efforts.

“There is still a stigma and especially the self-stigma that’s attached to HIV,” said HIV advocate Davina Conner.

“So I think just having these events helps a whole lot and opens the door for other women.”

“Today, a lot of our transgendered women and women of color are especially disproportionately affected by HIV,” said Darrell Vigil, CEO of the Colorado Health Network.

“So it’s important that we acknowledge that, remember that and also do a lot of targeted outreach.”

Organizers also say the biggest challenge can be encouraging women in rural areas to get tested.

The Colorado Health Network says with proper treatment and care, a positive HIV diagnosis can be treated as a chronic disease so people can continue living fulfilling lives.