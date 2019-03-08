Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Bill to ban animal abusers from owning animals advances to full House

COLORADO – A bill designed to prevent anyone convicted of a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge from owning an animal for 5 years, and preventing felons from owning an animal for 10 years is heading to the full Colorado House for a vote.

Denver lawmaker Representative Alex Valdez introduced HB19-1092.

If passed, the new law would apply not only to people convicted of aggravated cruelty towards pets, but would apply to abusers of service animals or livestock. Before sentencing, a court would be required to have a violator undergo an evaluation to determine if they should undergo a treatment program, such as anger management.  There’s also a minimum $500 fine.

A repeat offender who commits an offense against an animal, service animal, certified police working dog or certified police working horse would be required to undergo an anger management or mental health treatment program.

Violating the ownership restrictions post-conviction would result in a misdemeanor charge with a $5,000 fine for the first violation and a $10,000 fine for each repeat violation.

Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
