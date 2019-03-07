Utah woman works to save dog that bit off boy’s hand

(KSL) A Layton, Utah woman is trying to save the life of a dog that bit off a child’s hand Sunday.

Jessica Nusz has known the two Huskies involved in the mauling since they were just a few months old.

“Polar and Bear are hyper as most huskies are,” Nusz says. “They are playful. But they let me pet them whenever I come over to visit.”

On Sunday, Bear bit down on the 4-year-olds hand, after investigators said the child stuck his hand under the fence with a sock covering his arm.

“They probably just thought it was a chew toy,” Nusz said.

Nusz started a petition, that as of Wednesday morning, had more than 85,000 supporters.

The dogs will be quarantined for 10 days at the Davis County Animal Care and Control facility. Officials there said their goal is not to jump to euthanization.

CLICK HERE to read more.