DOUGLAS COUNTY – CDOT said all lanes of SB I-25 are back open following a serious crash north of the Tomah Road exit Thursday morning.

A text alert from CDOT said that a semi-truck was involved in the crash, which blocked both lanes in the construction area.

Drivers should expect some delays until traffic returns to normal.

At one time, traffic had to be detoured onto Plum Creek Parkway due to the crash.