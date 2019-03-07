Repairs underway on Security-Widefield railroad crossings

A pair of heavily used railway crossings in Security-Widefield are getting a major face lift. After years of wear and tear and push back from locals, El Paso County is hard at work on repairs.

There are two crossings, one at Fontaine Blvd another on Main Street and both are in major need of repair. In fact, the Fontaine track has settled at least 3-4 inches and caused major slowdowns on the road.

Over the next couple weeks El Paso County will repair the road, install sidewalks and mark and stripe the pavement. BNSF Railway will remove and replace the tracks. Locals say the railways have caused slow downs for years and a fix just can’t come quick enough.

“Everybody’s slamming on their breaks and they’re worried about getting rear ended,” said Amy Mittelstedt who takes Fontaine Blvd almost daily. “You can’t just go really fast over the railway because there’s people that have broken their cars.”

There will be detours in place, as construction happens. Right now, while work is done on Fontaine, drivers will be re-routed to Main St. then Academy Boulevard to the North and Mesa Ridge Parkway to the South. When work is done on Main St. you can use detours on Fontaine, Academy Blvd or Mesa Ridge Parkway.

Right now, they’re working on the Fontaine Blvd crossing. They’ll shift to Main Street next week. Repairs will be rescheduled for May if weather becomes as issue.