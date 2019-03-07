Manafort sentenced to less than four years in prison.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A federal judge in Virginia sentenced Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, to 47 months in prison on tax and bank fraud charges. The charges stem from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 Presidential election.

The 69-year-old wore a green jumpsuit and long sleeve shirt, and was seated in a wheelchair during the sentencing hearing.

Before the judge announced his sentence Manafort gave a short statement in which he did not apologize and did not seem to express remorse.

He told the court that he has been humiliated and asked the judge for “compassion,” saying “I have felt punishment during these proceedings.”

Manafort faced a maximum sentence of between 19-and-a-half to 24 years, according to federal sentencing guidelines.