Man steals $600 from Girl Scout Cookie booth

(KING) Police are looking for a man who stole hundreds of dollars from Girl Scouts selling cookies in Washington State.

It happened outside a grocery store in Seattle Sunday night.

Witnesses who were working at the cookie stand said the man stopped by several times, and even bought a few boxes, but later returned them.

Then, just as the girls were getting ready to close for the night, the man returned, pushed past a scout and grabbed about $600 in cash.

The troop will not be on the hook for the lost cookies.

Police released a photo from surveillance footage of the suspected thief. They hope it will lead to an arrest.

Read more: https://kng5.tv/2IZKrYQ