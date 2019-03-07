Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man steals $600 from Girl Scout Cookie booth

(KING) Police are looking for a man who stole hundreds of dollars from Girl Scouts selling cookies in Washington State.

It happened outside a grocery store in Seattle Sunday night.

Witnesses who were working at the cookie stand said the man stopped by several times, and even bought a few boxes, but later returned them.

Then, just as the girls were getting ready to close for the night, the man returned, pushed past a scout and grabbed about $600 in cash.

The troop will not be on the hook for the lost cookies.

Police released a photo from surveillance footage of the suspected thief. They hope it will lead to an arrest.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
Pueblo Community College helping hungry students

10:57 pm
Memorial Hospital patients get special visitors

10:44 pm
Canon City says white deer is town’s mascot, plans to name animal

10:35 pm
