Historic: Extreme avalanche danger in Colorado

Avalanche conditions in Colorado on Thursday are at unusually extreme levels. “This is the first time in ten or 12 years that we’ve had an extreme danger in more than one zone at a time,” said Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Forecaster, Spencer Logan, “ Earlier this week we saw avalanches run longer than they have in the last 50 years.”

Avalanches have close multiple roads through Colorado’s mountains. The Colorado Department of Transportation has plans to temporarily close others for avalanche mitigation work.

Because of blocked roads and the extreme conditions several ski resorts are impacted. It is rare, but A-Basin and Copper Mountain did not open Thursday. Ski resorts have experts working for the safety of skiers.

The are strong warning to people who head into less controlled areas of Colorado’s mountains.“Right now it is not a good time to be in the back-country,” said Logan, “Conditions are extremely dangerous.” The warnings are expected to remain in place at least through Friday morning.

For the most updated avalanche information go to: https://avalanche.state.co.us/