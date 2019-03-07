DOJ targeting fraud against seniors

(NBC News) The Department of Justice has announced results of a major enforcement operation aimed at criminals targeting senior citizens.

More than 250 suspects have been charged, but federal agents warn there is a still a very real danger for Americans over 60.

“It’s despicable because the people involved are vulnerable, and because of their stage in life they don’t have the opportunity frequently to recover and so these losses are devastating to them,” says Attorney General William Barr.

Personal information, including credit card numbers, was stolen and bank accounts were emptied in the scams.

“The fraudster claims the victims computer has a virus or its been hacked, but don’t worry, they’ll fix it for a fee and access to the victims computer, and we all know what happens next,” explains Associate Deputy Attorney General Toni Bacon.

Department of Justice agents say in the last year more than 2 million people lost more than $750 million.

