Too chilly for Chiles? How cold temps could impact planting season

PUEBLO – Our snow and cold having a big impact on local farmers. With more moisture heading our way, we asked them what this means for your grocery bill and of course that Pueblo chile!

They’re set to start planting their early crops as soon as next Friday, but first they need to see an increase in temperatures and fast.

The past few months have brought great weather for local farmers, which is good news for chile lovers and for your wallet!

November’s rains got some moisture in the ground and our cold temperatures are good for the soil. The best part is all the snow we’ve seen in the mountains mean they’ll have a solid water supply. Right now, they’re in the planning stages.

“Where are we going to put the chiles? How much chile are we going to plant?” says Shane Milberger of Milberger Farms when discussing some of the questions posed during the planning process.

“Just a lot of game planning,” Shane continued. “[We’re] anxious to get going.”

Once they start planting, they need it to warm up! A typical day starts as early as 5 a.m. and can keep them planting until as late as 9 p.m. so it’s crucial that we see a swing in temperatures.

Once we see those temperatures increase, they plan to start planting your favorite Pueblo chiles beginning early April.

Shayla Girardin

Morning Reporter
Red Cross to honor group after saving man's life

Pueblo police asking for public's help in robbery case

