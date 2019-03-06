R. Kelly denies allegations in first interview since sex abuse charges filed

CHICAGO – In an emotional interview with Gayle King of ‘CBS This Morning’ singer R. Kelly strongly denies sexually abusing women and having a controlling influence in their lives.

“I didn’t do this stuff. This is not me. I fighting more my (expletive) life!” Kelly exclaimed during the interview.

The event is the first interview since the 52-year-old was charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse, including the abuse of then underage girls, in Illinois. He blames social media for all the coverage of the allegations, claiming anyone can come forward with false claims these days.

Immediately after the interview aired, an attorney for the family of a woman who has lived with the singe for the last two years lashed out. He says 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage’s parents have not heard from her during that time frame, claiming she is being held against her will.

During the CBS interview, R. Kelly looked into the camera and begged people to, “Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me to.. with my crazy past and what I’ve been through. ‘Oh right now I think just think I need to be a monster and hold girls against their will.'”

Allegations against R. Kelly resurfaced after years of rumors as the Lifetime network premiered their documentary show ‘Surviving R Kelly’ late in 2018.