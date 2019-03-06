Only one Blockbuster video store left standing

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
BEND, OR – The Blockbuster video store in a city near central Oregon became the last one in the U.S. last year.

Soon, it’ll be the only one left in the entire world.

The Bulletin reports that a Blockbuster store in Perth, Australia is closing later this month, leaving the Bend franchise alone on the planet.

Blockbuster stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, closed last July.

The yellow-and-blue themed movie rental stores were once everywhere, with 9,000 stores worldwide.

But competition from on-demand movie-streaming services like Netflix and Hulu forced Blockbuster to declare bankruptcy in 2010.

The company closed all of its corporate-owned stores in 2014.

The Bend Blockbuster manager Sandi Harding says the store is a tourist attraction and won’t close anytime soon.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
