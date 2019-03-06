On the mild side, for several days ahead

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Summary: Get prepared for a serous warm-up. It’ll last through Saturday, and it’ll include 60F+ temps for much of the southeastern corner of the state. There is a Pacific storm that will fizzle over the mountains tomorrow, then reform over NE Colorado and depart on Friday, which will bring wind…and slightly cooler weather, but other than that, we are storm-free (although the mountains will see plenteous snow) until Monday. While there is a chance for a shower/two Friday evening, it wouldn’t be much…and our next best chance for precip is Monday night.

COLORADO SPRINGS:  Low: 30, High: 60. Mostly cloudy, breezy & mild tonight! Partly sunny, breezy & mild Thursday.

PUEBLO: Low:32, High: 66.  Mostly cloudy & mild tonight! Partly sunny, breezy & mild Thursday.

CANON CITY: Low: 36, High: 63. Mostly cloudy, breezy & mild tonight! Partly sunny, windy & mild Thursday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 31, High: 48.  Mostly cloudy, breezy & mild tonight! Partly sunny, windy & mild Thursday.

TRI-LAKES:  Low: 32, High: 50.  Mostly cloudy & mild tonight! Partly sunny, breezy & mild Thursday.

PLAINS:  Low: 28, High: 62. Mostly cloudy, breezy & mild tonight! Partly sunny, windy & mild Thursday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40, High: 66.  Mostly cloudy & mild tonight! Partly sunny, breezy & mild Thursday.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Dry both weekend days, but much warmer Saturday (near 60F Saturday, closer to 40F Sunday.)

Jeff Matthews

Jeff Matthews

KOAA Meteorologist
